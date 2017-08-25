Calgary police looking for alleged hit-and-run driver in suspected domestic dispute

Police are investigating what they believe is a domestic dispute turned hit and run after a man driving a truck fled the scene after he allegedly ran over his female passenger and sped off.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, witnesses saw a pickup truck driving through the intersection of 194 Avenue and Chaparral Boulevard SE when a woman got out of the moving vehicle and fell into the street. The driver drove over the woman, got out and tried to put her back in the truck.​

Police said citizens intervened to stop the man and called 911 – that's when he fled the scene.

Officers flooded the area and found the driver. But after an attempted traffic stop, he didn't stop and evaded police.

The woman was transported to the hospital and she's in serious condition.

Police have issued warrants for Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones, a 28-year-old Calgarian.

He's charged with one count of assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer, as well as seven counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Police describe Hopkins-Jones as a white man, standing 5-foot-11 tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.The truck he was seen driving was a silver, 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck with the licence plate L79653.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or use Crimestoppers for anonymous tips.