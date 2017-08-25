Calgary police, pride, mayor meet to discuss controversial banning of uniformed officers in parade

Police, the LGBTQ community through Calgary Pride and the city's mayor have pledged to work on the concerns that lead the parade to ban uniformed officers from marching this year.

But according to a joint statement released by Calgary Pride and CPS on Friday, all parties have met, not to sway the decision, but to understand the legitimate reasons behind it.

“I am extremely proud and appreciative of the work that both our members and the volunteers on our Sexuality & Gender Diversity Chief’s Advisory Board do every day to build relationships with Calgary’s diverse communities and openly discuss any concerns raised by those who feel marginalized,” said Chief Constable Roger Chaffin with the Calgary Police Service. “We want Calgary to be a place where all people feel safe, especially when it comes to interacting with police officers. We look forward to ongoing conversations with those in Calgary’s LGBTQ+ community that have concerns so we can find ways to improve our relationship and address their concerns.”

Nenshi said these discussions are difficult but necessary.

“It’s crucial that we have an open dialogue and I’m encouraged that Calgary Pride and CPS, with support from the Calgary Police Commission and the Mayor’s Office, are committed to building on this relationship to better serve all Calgarians,” Nenshi said in a prepared release.

Jason Kingsley, president and executive producer of Calgary pride said he's happy they had the opportunity to continue the discussion on how police participate in pride and their relationship with the LGBTQ community.