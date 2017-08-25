Lemur at Calgary Zoo dies after surgery for twisted stomach; animal came from UK

CALGARY — A lemur that recently came to the Calgary Zoo has died.

Officials say Sava, a two-year-old female black-and-white ruffed lemur, was treated by the zoo’s veterinary team and began showing signs of improvement on Wednesday.

The next day her condition worsened and had surgery for a twisted stomach but didn't regain consciousness and died.

The necropsy revealed that she had gas trapped in the wall of her stomach.

The zoo says although uncommon, this condition has been reported in black-and-white and red ruffed lemurs and is generally fatal.

Sava arrived in July from Twycross Zoo in the United Kingdom to be a part of the zoo's Land of Lemurs exhibit.

On its website, the zoo says “though Sava had only lived at the zoo for a few months, she was an integral part of the Land of Lemur troop and will be missed by all who cared for her.”