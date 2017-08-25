Prisoner escapes Calgary courthouse, tries to steal woman's car but caught

CALGARY — A prisoner waiting to be sentenced in a Calgary courtroom escaped and tried to carjack a woman's vehicle.

Court officials say the man jumped over the prisoner’s box on Thursday, ran down a set of stairs and went out an emergency exit to the street below.

He ran a block west of the building where he attempted to carjack a woman’s vehicle.

The woman fought him off and then sheriffs and police officers caught up with him.

The prisoner was tackled and taken into custody.

Alberta Justice has not released the name of the prisoner and says a review of the incident will take place.