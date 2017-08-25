Two-year-old Calgary Zoo lemur dies unexpectedly

Calgary's zoo is mourning the loss of a young lemur.

Sava was a two-year-old female black and white ruffled lemur who came to Calgary from the Twycross Zoo in the UK just before the Land of Lemurs opening in July.

According to a release, on Wednesday afternoon the lemur was uncomfortable and treated by the zoo's veterinarian team. Sava showed improvements, but on Thursday her condition got worse and she was rushed to the zoo's Animal Health Centre for an emergency surgery.

The zoo said her stomach was twisted and she never regained consciousness after the surgery to try and relieve her.

"The necropsy revealed that she had a rare condition of gas trapping in the wall of her stomach which caused it to twist and the stomach lining to start to die," read the statement. "Although uncommon, this condition has been reported in black-and-white and red ruffed lemurs and is generally fatal."