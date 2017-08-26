Calgary councillor's campaign office allegedly ransacked for valuables

Sean Chu said his Ward 4 office is now out about $2,000 in electronics, food and drink

Coun. Sean Chu is cleaning up after an apparent break and enter of his newly-minted campaign office.

Sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, a thief allegedly made off with an estimated $2,000 in electronics and snacks from the campaign office, curiously locking the door on their way out, according to the councillor.

The Ward 4 councillor, running for re-election, said he and his campaign staff had just finished decking out the 4 Street NW office, but hadn't yet put up signage. Despite signs, an intruder was trying to get into other offices in the building, only Chu's was

broken into.

According to Chu, on Thursday, the campaign manager was at the office until 7:30 p.m. finalizing the office they had just moved into. In the morning, a volunteer came into the office to open up for the day and found a mess, along with missing items, Chu said.

Right away, the campaign manager and building manager were called and soon it became clear that a bandit found the building access box with only one key inside – his key.

The person, or people took computer monitors, phone charger cables food and drink before leaving, according to Chu.

"It's really strange," Chu said. "This is not real, how can it be? We're the second floor."

Chu said he couldn't help thinking the break in was politicially motivated, because he's never seen a "bad guy" lock the door on his or her way out.

The councillor commended CPS for their work at the scene where he said they came in and lifted fingerprints. The building managment changed locks through the whole building.

"I have done so many B&Es right, and always as an investigator," said Chu. "This time being on the recieving end of one its like wow, that's quite a different experience."

Metro has reached out to police about the investigation.