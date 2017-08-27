Calgary woman stuck paying for massive, unexplained water bill

Verginia Ghobrial-Said wants to know why her family is on the hook for an exorbitant water bill the City’s utility provider has told her it can’t explain.

In May, Ghobrial-Said received a water utility bill from Enmax for $4,070.44 – her family of three’s regular water costs are in the ballpark of $50 a month – and an explanation for the sudden spike in apparent use has yet to be found.

“I just want to know what’s going on,” Ghobrial-Said told Metro, adding the unexpected bill has caused her and her husband a lot of stress.

The couple have an infant son named Sebastian and live in the northeast community of Coventry Hills in Calgary.

A technician from the City’s Water Resources inspected the home on May 27 and didn’t find any sort of irregularities, according to Ghobrial-Said, who said she also hired a plumber to check it out and they drew the same conclusion.

A new water meter was installed by the City in May and the old one was sent for testing – it passed flow tests with 99 per cent accuracy or higher, according to records from Enmax which Ghobrial-Said provided to Metro.

However, even before the meter was replaced, the family’s bills had returned to normal.

Well, normal plus a couple hundred bucks extra a month in instalment payments the family is now paying Enmax on top of their regular utilities.

Charlotte Hermann, Enmax's contract services co-ordinator, sent an email to Ghobrial-Said on June 26 indicating there were no issues found with the old meter, but she was still responsible for the bill.

“The meter test confirmed that the meter is functioning properly and it is unfortunate that this is an undetermined high consumption,” read the email, which Ghobrial-Said provided to Metro.

Hermann said after reviewing the case, Enmax will remove 30 per cent of the $4,070.44 bill – roughly $1,000 – leaving the family with a total of $2,800 left to pay.

“So they admitted they couldn't find a reason for the high usage but then said we still have to pay for it. It’s really shameful,” Ghobrial-Said said.

The Calgary mother said she asked Enmax for a 24-month period to make instalment payments on the bill but after a long, emotional negotiation, Enmax’s best offer was 15 months.

“It was humiliating,” Ghobrial-Said said. “To have to beg with someone like that is not a feeling I ever want to feel again. They make you feel so helpless.”

She said her family is trying to trim their budget wherever possible.

“Things we never though of as ‘extra’ are now being cut,” said Ghobrial-Said.

“We don’t have that kind of money just sitting around. In this economy right now, I don’t think anyone has four thousand dollars just sitting in the bank for their utility bills.”

She’s not alone, either: a number of Calgarians have come forward with unusually-high water bills in recent weeks, prompting Enmax and the City of Calgary to issue a joint statement.

“We make every effort to understand our customer’s particular situations … it’s not uncommon to see water use fluctuate. This can be caused by leaky toilets, irrigation systems and humidifiers, among other things,” it reads in part, adding the City and Enmax ‘take great care to ensure that our metering and billing systems are accurate.’

A spokesperson for Enmax also directed Metro to their website, which has information to help Calgarians conserve water.

“Even a leak from a toilet can cause a big difference in your bill – as much as 22 litres of water a minute, which could add up to $3,000 to your monthly bill,” according to the page linked in the statement.

However, other major cities in Canada don’t warn against such high sums – the City of Vancouver’s website notes a leaky toilet can waste 750 litres of water per day at a cost of $270 per year, for example.

Both the City of Winnipeg and Regina note that plumbing leaks can waste water 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and cost you ‘hundreds of dollars each year.’

According to the City of North Vancouver’s website, ‘the average leaky toilet can cost as much as $40 a month in water fees or $480 a year per toilet.’

Ghobrial-Said told Metro she has heard from dozens of Calgarians who are outraged by her story and want Enmax to waive the bill.