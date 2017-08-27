Fire consumes two houses in northwest Calgary

Several people and a cat are safe after self-evacuating from an early morning fire on Sunday that claimed two homes in Scenic Acres, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said.

At roughly 10 a.m., crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 9900 block of Scurfield Drive NW and saw smoke coming from two homes, according to a news release from the CFD.

Traffic on Scurfield Drive was temporarily shut down by Calgary police to accommodate large-volume fire hoses as firefighters battled the fire.

The two homes suffered significant damage, according to the CFD, who said their occupants will not be able to return immediately. A third home suffered minor damage.

The destroyed homes had working smoke alarms.