Advocates down associate minister's offer to speak at Calgary overdose awareness event

Associate health minister Brandy Payne’s offer to speak at Calgary’s International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) events has been turned down by the non-profit organizing them.

The Alberta Foundation for Changing the Face of Addiction said Payne was welcome to attend, even participate as a volunteer, but it had decided to decline her request to speak.

In a public statement on Facebook, foundation admitted it’s an unusual move, but said it was the only one that respects Albertans who have been affected by the opioid crisis.

“International Overdose Awareness Day is not a time for government to deliver crafted and canned ‘key messages’ about what is being done,” the post reads. “It is a time to support families and friends and to remember those who have lost their lives because of what is not being done.”

The associate health minister’s office had not responded to Metro’s requests for comment at the time of publication.

In 2016, fentanyl-related overdoses killed 368 Albertans and provincial data shows 2017 is on pace to exceed that number; in the first six months of this year, 241 people have died from fentanyl-related overdoses.

According to organizers, those with lived substance-use disorder experience, families of those who have died from overdoses and front-line health care workers are expected to speak at Calgary's main IOAD event, held at city hall on August 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who has expressed support for establishing supervised consumption services in Calgary, is also expected to participate.

It’s one of many similar IOAD events taking place across Canada, including one in Vancouver to remember the 922 British Columbians who died in that province in 2016 from illicit drug overdoses.

Later in the day, at 8 p.m., Changing the Face of Addiction is holding a candlelight vigil at Tomkins Park in memory of those who have died from opioid overdoses.

Changing the Face of Addiction said it appreciates the province’s efforts in the areas of Naloxone distribution and supervised consumption services, but overall, feels the response hasn't been urgent enough.