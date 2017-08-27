Kanaskis rescue saving too many lost hikers

In the span of about a week, Kananaskis Country Public Safety was called to assist 19 hikers in the Bow Valley Mountains.

In a statement, Kananaskis Public Safety said locations like Yamnuska and Ha Ling have managed to stump new hikers – who had to call 911 because they were unprepared heading out.

“Luckily none of these have involved any injuries, but they have kept us and CO's out into the wee hours of the morning on multiple nights,” read the statement.

Authorities recommend packing headlamps, setting an early alarm and making sure your phone battery is fully charged.

Hiker Matt Lewis (who is also an assistant manager at MEC) agreed whole-heartedly with the tips – especially headlamps.

“Especially right now with the days getting shorter, you don’t want to get stuck in the dark,” he said. “Being able to see the rock you’re on is going to help.”

Lewis added some hikers will just use the light on their phone – but after sunset, that tiny light just isn’t going to cut it. For those worried about getting lost, there are satellite phones and even locator devices hikers can equip for a long trek.

He also said it’s important to dress in layers, bring first aid and a survival blanket and – again, because the days are getting shorter now – get an early start to the day.

As Public Safety noted, these calls from lost hikers keep them out in the early hours of the morning.

”Most groups should be prepared enough to look after themselves, and really, rescue services should be there if you’re injured," said Lewis.