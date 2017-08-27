McKenzie Towne residents form neighbourhood block watch patrol

A group of McKenzie Towne residents have joined forces in attempts to curb crime and trespassing in their community.

Michael Parker has been running the community’s Facebook community watch group for two years, and has recently seen a spike in resident concerns surrounding a slew of car thefts, trespassing and other crimes in the area.

“One of our members asked if anyone was thinking of doing a physical block watch or patrol—and I thought that was an excellent idea,” he said.

Metro reported earlier this month on issues of homeless camps, bottle pickers and trespassing in the area.

A Calgary police service report from earlier this year listed McKenzie Towne as one of the top locations in the city for car theft, and last winter during the service’s operation cold start nine vehicles were stolen from the neighbourhood in 15 minutes.

“My neighbour even had his truck stolen from him in front of his eyes while he stepped out to have a cigarette,” said Parker. “It hits a little close to home—two doors down.”

Parker said more than six dozen McKenzie Towne residents have already signed on to join the neighbourhood patrol, and they’ve talked to their community resource officer about best practices.

Const. Craig Kam—the community resource officer— said these kinds of groups are a good way to keep track of what’s going on in your neighbourhood, but said they don’t operate as an extension of the police.

Kam said when residents see suspicious activity or a crime in progress while on patrol the best thing to do is to call the police, and to take detailed notes of what they witnessed.

“Any information helps,” he said. “It might not result in an arrest that night, but later on day the road it could help us connect the dots for cases in the area.”

Parker said safety of residents and patrol members is of utmost importance to him.

“We’ll be there to witness and report. We’re not trying to be vigilantes and will not be engaging when we see suspicious activity or crime,” he said.

Parker said the goal is to have more of a visible presence in the neighbourhood to deter crime.

“Hopefully with more eyes and ears in the neighbourhood—they’ll just move on,” he said.

Kam said other recommendations police have for those running their own patrols is that there is strength in numbers—never go alone, have something to identify your group, and don’t antagonize people.