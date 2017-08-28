Behind Save Calgary: group speaks up on 'grassroots' fundraising

Who is Save Calgary, why are they soliciting donations and for what?

It's simple: ads against incumbent councillors they want to see out on their keesters.

As the civic election nears, focus on the political players is narrowing and an emerging force is getting louder. But it's not clear who is behind the website Save Calgary.com and social media accounts that have taken a stance against Couns. Diane Colley-Urquhart, Evan Woolley, Druh Farrell, Gian-Carlo Carra and current mayor Naheed Nenshi.

The group, which is currently looking for a spokesperson, told Metro they are a grassroots organization that's frustrated with council's current direction around high taxes, business taxes, bike lanes and municipal politicians trying to tell Calgarians how to live instead of responding to the Cowtown way of life.

"It's for advertising either on radio, online or billboards," said Hadyn Place, who spoke on behalf of Save Calgary.

"At this point, we just oppose certain members of city council, we haven't endorsed any candidates."

He said they won't be donating to campaigns either, and all the money they gather through online fundraising will go towards placing ads wherever they can put them to oppose certain members of city council. However, when asked if Save Calgary would publicize a list of donors online, he said they have no requirement to publicize their donors, but will make a determination after the election is through.

Lori Williams, associate professor of political science at Mount Royal University, said there's a twofold issue with the group.

First, she points out that by opposing a number of candidates, they are endorsing the rest of council, and those running, by omission.

"There are more questions about this organization and what it's trying to do and who and what it represents," said Williams. "Anyone who reads carefully, the criticism focus on spending, they're fiscal conservatives ... but that's not saying very much and it doesn't say what they stand for."

She said federally and provincially there are rules about third-party groups who aim to sway elections. They have to register just like candidates, with spending limits. In this case, she said it could be democratically unfair if this group can outspend a candidate they dislike.

"It raises questions of fairness," Williams said. "What is this organization doing with what's essentially a gap in legislation?"

She said it points out something the province needs to consider changing in the Election Act, but it's too late for this civic race.

The website itself, established through Nationbuilder, has gone through some changes since the group began posting in April 2017. First, the web page featured profiles of current councillors, those running for election and mayoral candidates. Now, the site has changed considerably with a selection of the mentioned "failed" candidates.

On Facebook, the header image used to feature Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayer's Federation Paige MacPherson, who took to Twitter asking them to change their banner as she's not affiliated with them. She sent kind regards wishing them all the best in their efforts.