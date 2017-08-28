Calgary and area under heat warning
Environment Canada is predicting high temperatures in southern Alberta
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning that covers southern Alberta, including Calgary, for the next 16 hours.
A Heat Warning is issued when the temperature is expected to reach between 29-40 degrees or greater.
On Wednesday, temperatures in Calgary are expected to climb to 34 degrees.
The weather agency is reminding those in affected areas to never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles and to stay hydrated.
Symptoms of heat illness, according to Environment Canada, include dizziness, nausea, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.
