Calgary police welcome in uniform at new pride event

Come as you are— that's the motto of the alternative Pride event being put on by two LGBTQ+ community members.

If that means a police uniform, that's okay.

Gregory John, co-founder of Unity of Uniform said he remembers his first pride event in the late 90s where many protestors would show up, and now with tens of thousands of people expected at this year’s parade John said it highlights the role of law enforcement.

“First of all we wanted to thank the Calgary police, EMS and fire department for keeping us safe,” he said. “And we also wanted to give service members (an opportunity) to come in uniform—because they’re obviously a huge source of pride for them.”

Calgary Pride said last month that it encourages police to take part in the Sept. 3 parade, as long as it's without uniforms, firearms, vehicles or institutional representation, such as floats.

John said the tagline he and co-founder Jim Heaton have been using for the Unity of Uniform pride event is “come as you are," and that they aren't looking for people to fill out a form or check any boxes.

“Whoever you are, whatever you are, whatever you represent—you’re welcome,” he said.

John believes the event is a way to unite the LGBTQ community and public service members—like police, EMS and firefighter—and to talk about some of the issues the LGBTQ+ community about how those organizations work with them.

"When you have community members in a room who are concerned about what they are hearing—violence against minorities, people of colour—I am certain those things have happened, not to me personally, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true," he said. "There is no doubt in my mind that these conversations must continue, and there are a lot of engaged people this week who are going to make that possible."

As a member of both the Métis and LGBTQ communities, John said he's able to see these issues from a "double-lens."

"I've built a career and a life around making change in my Indigenous community as well as my LGBTQ+ community," he said.

"I'm a double minority. I have two different lenses I can look at these issues through and that's given me a lot of upper-hand when judging what to do next and highlight some of the issues and move towards solutions," he said.