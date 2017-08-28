Nenshi asks for answers from ENMAX

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi isn’t committing to a formal investigation, but has asked for answers from ENMAX after a number of reports surfaced about Calgarians facing steep hikes in their water bills.

Nenshi told reporters that he has asked ENMAX, and the City of Calgary, about how often this happens, what they do about it and how to let people know proactively about what’s going on and what they do in order to help people with the ‘crazy’ bills.