17th Ave businesses respond to construction by throwing a block party

A mere road closure isn’t enough to keep these 17 Avenue restaurants down.

Construction to revitalize 17 Avenue has been ripping up roads block by block over the summer, but on Sept. 3, the businesses on the 300 and 400 blocks are taking advantage of the restricted roads to throw a block party.

“We want to make sure people know it’s still worth making it down here, it’s not that difficult and we’ll have a good time,” said Roy Oh, owner of Anju.

“Our block is pretty awesome, with the line up of restaurants that we have.”

Since the construction began, many businesses have noticed a decrease in customers, as it becomes harder to navigate the area. The City of Calgary has stepped in with marketing promotions to help keep one of Calgary’s most popular neighbourhoods bustling.

Roadblock, however, is an endeavour created by just a few specific businesses, as the construction is just about to hit their block.

Many restaurants will have special deals for Roadblock, like Anju giving complementary hot dogs, Buttermilk hosting a Mario Kart and Twister marathon on the patio, Model Milk hosting a pop up boutique and complementary brisket sandwiches, live DJs and more.

“These businesses are valuable. They contribute to the fabric of the city, and between the restaurants and businesses, these are 300, 350 jobs,” said Justin Leboe, owner of Model Milk.

“No one is disputing that 17th needs some work, and it’s better sooner than later, but we’re coming off the worse recession in 30 years in Calgary. As we’re trying to recover, the city’s closed the roads. So now it becomes extremely critical for restaurants to try and maintain some sort of business level during the closure.”

For Calgarians trekking through the construction around 17 Avenue, they’re hoping the temporary hardship right now will be worth it.