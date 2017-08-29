Alberta Liberal leader calls for regulation of groups like Save Calgary

Alberta's Liberal leader is hoping the NDP will take note, and action against groups like Save Calgary.

On Monday, the mysterious group spoke to Metro News about their intentions: to raise cash and spend it all on advertising campaigns to oppose the failed council candidates they've outlined on their webpage.

Now, along with experts, politicians are standing up against the above board practice that allows third party political groups, like Save Calgary, to raise and spend as much money as they please on campaigns, while the candidates they oppose are limited by the electoral regulations.

“Groups like 'Save Calgary' are free to spend as much as they can raise to try and influence our municipal elections without any accountability and transparency, and that is fundamentally undemocratic,” said David Khan in a prepared release. “The messenger – and who is paying for the message – matters as much as the message itself."

He said voters have the right to know who is trying to influence them, especially when big money is involved.

Khan came down hard on the NDP for not taking action on third-party groups after the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association warned them about the issue.

“We need to be looking at donation limits, bans on corporate and union donations, and implementing a municipal lobbyist registry," said Khan. "Our municipal governments matter, and we should implement reforms."

Khan said the fact that the province has little in the way of rules for groups like Save Calgary, and municipalities have none at all is "simply unacceptable."