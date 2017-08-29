Calgary man charged in domestic case surrenders to police
Police were concerned for Golar's welfare as they believed he sustained injuries and needed medical attention following the August 15 incident
A man wanted by Calgary police in connection to a domestic case has turned himself in.
According to a news release from the Calgary Police Service, Junius Omarr Golar, 37, of Calgary contacted the CPS and arranged for his surrender to police Monday afternoon.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Golar is charged with two counts of assault, one count of uttering threats, and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.
Police had been concerned for Golar’s welfare after a domestic incident on Aug. 15, because investigators believed he had sustained an injury that required medical attention. When he surrendered, he was in good condition.
