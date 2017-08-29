Fire ban issued for Calgary due to dry, hot weather

Unseasonably hot and dry weather conditions have led the Calgary Fire Department to issue a total fire ban for the city.

According to the CFD, with significant risk of outdoor fires, a fire ban has been placed on the city prohibiting the use of fire pits, recreational campfires, outdoor fire places, and other open flame devices that burn solid fuels such as wood or briquettes.

“Calgary Fire has been closely monitoring all conditions throughout the summer,” said Deputy Chief Allan Ball.

“Today’s fire ban reflects significant, increased risk of outdoor fires due to unseasonably dry ground conditions combined with high daytime temperatures.”

The CFD said moisture levels in outdoor grasses and other organic materials are at historically low levels throughout Calgary, one of several factors the CFD tracks as part of the Canadian Forest Fire Weather Indices.

“We don’t normally see outdoor grasses and ground cover this dry until late September or early October, after fall frost has dried and cured these available fuels,” said Ball. “These are extreme conditions and Calgarians should not use their backyard fire pits, recreational campfires, outdoor chimeneas or solid-fuel barbecues.”

Calgarians are being asked to be especially cautious in the city’s natural areas and green spaces where there are dry grasses, shrubs and dried leaves covering the ground.

The CFD is also reminding people that smoking materials belong in a proper ashtray.

Under the fire ban, the following are prohibited: Open fires, fire pits, outdoor chimeneas, solid fuel barbecues and stoves (charcoal briquettes or wood), tiki torches, fireworks and exploding targets

The following are currently allowed:

Portable propane fire pits that are CSA approved or UL certified. Gas or propane stoves and barbeques that are CSA approved or UL certified. Patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant) Internal household fire places Indoor open air fire permits