Hot weather in Calgary prompts fire ban in city, heat warning issued

CALGARY — Snuff out the tiki torches and close the door on the charcoal barbecue — unseasonably dry and hot weather is prompting the Calgary Fire Department to issue a fire ban.

The ban prohibits the use of fireworks, fire pits, recreational campfires, outdoor fire places and other open flame devices that burn solid fuels, such as wood or briquettes.

Gas or propane stoves and barbecues will still be allowed, along with portable propane fire pits and patio heaters.

The fire ban will be in effect until further notice, when ground and weather conditions are no longer deemed a risk to health and safety.

Environment Canada says Calgary is on track for the hottest summer in more than 100 years.

On Tuesday, it issued a heat warning for the city, where temperatures are forecast to hit 32 C on Wednesday and over the next few days.

The agency warned people to drink plenty of water, and cautioned against leaving people or pets inside parked vehicles.

The hot weather is also hitting some farms in the area, including one where the owner said he's lost thousands of kilograms of Saskatoon berries because they’ve all dried up.

Paul Haymer said it’s been at least 10 years since he’s seen such a long stretch of hot, dry weather.