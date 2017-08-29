Lots of flame, smoke, when Calgary wooden pallet recycling shop catches fire

Calgary firefighters had to work through the night to get a massive blaze at a wooden pallet recycling shop under control.

The fire broke out late Monday evening at the southeast business.

Officials say the main building was engulfed in flame by the time crews got to the scene.

An air quality monitoring unit was brought in due to the lack of wind and warm temperature, but test results showed no need for concern.

Traffic in the area was rerouted for most the night while crews dealt with hot spots after the bulk of the flames had been extinguished.