Mayor Nenshi cheque closes campaign to clear Wenzel lawsuit legal cost

The defamation lawsuit against the Calgary mayor was settled in 2016.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi's legal bills are paid off, and the mayor himself brought the campaign to a close with his $16,910 cheque. 

The $284,835.07 bill was tallied after a bitter legal confrontation in 2013 between Calvin Wenzel and the mayor over comments made by Nenshi during the 2013 municipal election campaign. A confidential settlement was reached in 2016.

The city covered the initial legal tab, but Nenshi later pledged to repay the cost through a separate fundraising campaign.

Fundraising was done by a third-party committee lead by Dean Koeller. 

All of the donors names were released as per the ethics adviser's advice and the mayor's "commitment to transparency."

