Mayor Nenshi cheque closes campaign to clear Wenzel lawsuit legal cost

Mayor Naheed Nenshi's legal bills are paid off, and the mayor himself brought the campaign to a close with his $16,910 cheque.

The $284,835.07 bill was tallied after a bitter legal confrontation in 2013 between Calvin Wenzel and the mayor over comments made by Nenshi during the 2013 municipal election campaign. A confidential settlement was reached in 2016.

The city covered the initial legal tab, but Nenshi later pledged to repay the cost through a separate fundraising campaign.

Fundraising was done by a third-party committee lead by Dean Koeller.

All of the donors names were released as per the ethics adviser's advice and the mayor's "commitment to transparency."