Strathmore RCMP investigate fatal collision on Highway 1

Strathmore RCMP are investigating after one person died in a collision on Highway 1 east of Strathmore, according to a news release on Monday.

A tractor trailer unit and tow truck were involved in the incident, but RCMP did not provide further details other than the deceased was declared dead on scene.

Westbound lanes on the highway where the collision occured are temporarily closed as the RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety investigate.