Strathmore RCMP investigate fatal collision on Highway 1
Westbound lanes on Highway 1 east of Strathmore have been temporarily closed
Strathmore RCMP are investigating after one person died in a collision on Highway 1 east of Strathmore, according to a news release on Monday.
A tractor trailer unit and tow truck were involved in the incident, but RCMP did not provide further details other than the deceased was declared dead on scene.
Westbound lanes on the highway where the collision occured are temporarily closed as the RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety investigate.
Strathmore RCMP said people in the area should use alternate travel routes until further notice.
