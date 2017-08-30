Alberta bureaucrats take more sick days than non-government employees: CTF

Alberta bureaucrats take more sick time than those who don’t work for the provincial government, according data compiled by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Using data from Statistics Canada, the CTF found the average government employee in Alberta took an average of 8.5 sick days in 2016

Albertans not employed by the government took an average of 5.1 sick days - a 67 per cent difference, the CTF said in its annual examination of government employee salaries and benefits ahead of Labour Day.

CTF interim Alberta director Colin Craig said the provincial government could tackle the problem by scaling back the amount of sick leave available to its employees.

“(They) could save millions each year,” he said.

The CTF found Quebec and New Brunswick's provincial employees took the most sick days in the country last year with 14.4 and 12.6, respectively.