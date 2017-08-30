Calgary councillor asks council to forgive ‘exorbitant’ water bills

A torrent of sky-high Enmax water bills should be forgiven, but not forgotten, says a Calgary city councillor.

Ward 13 Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart is submitting a notice of motion to council asking the City to waive the ‘crazy high’ bills and conduct a thorough analysis identify any potential issues, including with water meters, related to billing.

The notice of motion, dated September 11, 2017, asks the city to examine options for an arms-length oversight and appeals process and report back to the City’s Utilities and Corporate Services Standing Policy Committee in the first quarter of 2018.

It also asks how much it would cost to provide free water-consumption inspections to Calgarians.

“I don’t believe for a moment what the City is saying, that people are consuming that much water,” Colley-Urquhart, who has been a councillor for 17 years, told Metro. “I do recall people having a water bill that was maybe a few hundred dollars more, but absolutely nothing like this.”

Calgary resident Verginia Ghobrial-Said previously told Metro about a water utility bill for $4,070.44 she received in May, a huge increase compared to her regular bills.

In an email that Ghobrial-Said provided to Metro, Enmax said after an investigation, nothing was wrong with her meter and it ‘is unfortunate that this is an undetermined high consumption.’

Enmax did reduce the bill by 30 per cent – roughly $1,000 – leaving Ghobrial-Said with a total of $2,800 left to pay and a lot of resentment towards the utility company.

She told Metro the entire situation was ‘humiliating.’

Colley-Urquhart, who has been on the City’s Utilities and Corporate Services Standing Policy Committee for several years, said her office has been hearing plenty of stories similar to Ghorbial-Said’s.

She even asked Calgarians on Twitter to send her images of unusual bills so she can direct council to examine the problem when it convenes after the summer break.

“(People are) getting shafted. They’re being made to feel like they’re lying about this, and it’s unacceptable,” Colley-Urquhart said. “For the average citizen, they don't want bureaucracy, they just want this to be addressed.”

That’s why she wants an arms-length process established, the councillor said, adding Enmax is just the bill collector and the City’s Water Services Department is ‘absolutely’ responsible.

“I could see council creating a body that’s made up of citizens … where we actually have that complaints mechanism in place,” she said.

On Monday, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he has asked ENMAX and the City of Calgary for answers after a number of reports surfaced about unexpectedly high utility bills.

He said he wants to know how often this happens and what can be done in order to help people with the ‘crazy’ bills.

“That work is being done now and I hope we will be able to shift the policy around to be more fair to people and will be able to announce that in the next coming days,” he said at the time.

The City of Calgary and ENMAX said in a joint statement that fluctuations in water use are not uncommon and they take ‘great care’ to ensure metering and billing systems are accurate.

“We understand that receiving a high bill can be stressful and we make every effort to understand our customer’s particular situations,” they previously stated.