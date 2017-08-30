Calgary musician says yes to any project

Chad Blain is saying yes to anything.

Big or small, the former corporate oilpatch employee took the recent downturn (and downsizing) of the industry as an opportunity to bust out the keyboard and lay down some tunes.

His goal is to complete 100 projects as soon as possible, and he’s doing so by plying his skills wherever he can.

“I did reading on different composers and people in the industry, and the number 100 seemed to come up a couple of times,” Blain explained. “After they’d done 100 projects, then they found their song, got their big break or just an opportunity to do more. So I threw the number 100 in front of me and started pushing toward it.”

Blain fondly remembered his days of playing music in the 80s, but when he and his wife had kids, he traded the keyboard for a steady paycheque.

Now, with his kids grown up, Blain was ready to step back into the music scene.

His journey back into that world started with a volunteer position at Loose Moose Theatre. No pay, late nights – it was a labour of love. He did this for a bit before the layoff notice came down. When it did, he was prepared and resolute to start on his 100-project goal.

And things started to pick up quickly. He’s done a number of low-to-no budget projects in sound editing and scoring. He was soon tapped to work with the Shakespeare Company, and he produced a song for the show Super Dry Cleaners on Telus Optik. He also scored three episodes of the show.

Then he reached out to the Alberta Media Production Industries Association (AMPIA), who not only set him up with local sound editing projects, but video editing, too.

Right now, he’s spending his evening on the side of the stage at Theatre Calgary, working The Last Wife. Well, that’s one of the things he’s doing right now.

“It’s exciting and exhausting at the same time,” he said. “The exciting part is that things keep coming up, and you keep saying yes. I just keep moving forward.

“The challenge is always juggling projects, and trying to balance things out so you can hit everybody’s deadlines. I’m still having fun, and I’m still moving forward.”