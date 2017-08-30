Calgary police officers charged with kidnapping, assault during investigation

CALGARY — Three senior members of the Calgary Police Service who were looking for an at-risk youth in 2010 have been charged with kidnapping and assault.

Police say the officers were part of the vice unit and were looking to apprehend a youth they believed was being sexually exploited.

It is alleged they identified a man thought to have information about the case and brought him into an unmarked police vehicle where he was driven around and assaulted.

Police say the man never filed a complaint and died a few months later.

A fourth officer who was part of the investigation came forward two years ago and reported what allegedly happened.

The case was forwarded to the Edmonton Crown prosecutor's office which recommended charges.

Det. Reagan Hossack, an 18-year member of the Calgary Police Service, is charged with kidnapping.

Sgt. Mark Schwartz, a 16-year member, and Det. Paul Rubner, a 25-year veteran, are both charged with kidnapping and assault.