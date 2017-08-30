Environment Canada issues air quality warning for Calgary

Environment Canada is warning Calgarians to expect poor air quality and reduced visibility tonight and tomorrow.

With a cold front moving through central Alberta overnight, frontal passage winds will shift and mix forest fire smoke, which has been aloft for the past 24 hours, down to the surface.

This means poor air quality values, which will see Calgarians coughing more, with headaches and shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, like asthma, as especially at risk.