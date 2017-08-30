Full list of Calgary Film Festival movies announced

Theey’rrre baacckk!

Calgary Film has announced their full roster of films for this year’s festival, and ticket sales have just gone live.

That includes the opening gala film, which will be When They Awake – a music documentary about indigenous musicians in Canada.

“When They Awake is one of the best music docs I’ve ever seen,” said Calgary Film executive director Steve Schroeder.

“We’re so proud to present it, and as a matter of fact, we’re in the process of confirming as many of the musical artists as possible to attend.”

On the topic of music, Schroeder also announced a second showing of No Roads In, after tickets for the first event completely sold out (sans musical guests unfortunately).

Other notable films on this year’s line up include Stronger, a film about the Boston Marathon bombing, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany, and Mary Shelley, which stars Maisie Williams and Elle Fanning in the story behind the creator of Frankenstein.

Returning this year is the Trailer Party, to watch the trailers for every single movie before the festival starts (and get a taste of what you’d like to see) and new this year is a special Awards Party, where all the audience and juried awards will be announced.

This year, Calgary Film received more than 2,700 submissions. One-third of this year’s selected films are from new directors, and one-third are from female directors.