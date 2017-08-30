Suspicious barrel in NW Calgary destroyed by police tactical team

Police bomb technicians destroyed a suspicious package labeled “explosives” found outside a Calgary home Wednesday morning as a precaution, according to the Calgary Police Service.

According to a news release police were called to the residence in the 6300 block of 31 Avenue NW at approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, after a passerby found the barrel sitting outside a home.

Police evacuated the area and contained it while the Tactical Unit was dispatched deal with the discovery.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. the bomb technicians destroyed the barrel as a precaution.

Police said the area is now safe for the public and police will be on scene for the next few hours investigating the contents of the barrel and determining who may have put it there.

At this time, police said it’s not known exactly how much of a threat the package posed or why it was left there.

The General Investigations Unit will be leading the investigation.