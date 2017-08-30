Three Calgary police officers charged with kidnapping in 2010 incident

Charges have been recommended by the Edmonton Crown Prosecutor’s Office against three members of the Calgary Police Service in relation to an incident that occurred during a 2010 investigation.

According to police, on June 22, 2015, the CPS Professional Standards Section (PSS) received a formal report of alleged member misconduct dating back to January 20, 2010.

The allegations involved an incident where four officers were conducting an investigation into an at-risk youth. The officers, who were part of the Vice Unit, were searching for a youth to apprehend under the Protection of Sexually Exploited Children Act (PSECA).

During the investigation, the officers identified a man who they believed had information about the whereabouts of the person, or people, who might be exploiting the youth.

“It is alleged that the officers brought a man into an unmarked police vehicle, and drove him around for approximately 20 minutes,” said the release. “During this time, it is alleged an assault took place. The man was returned to his original location.”

A former member of the CPS who was with the three officers at the time of the incident reported the alleged incident.

The PSS investigation was forwarded to the Edmonton Crown Prosecutor for review and recommendation.

On Wednesday, the three officers were charged.

Det. Reagan Hossack, an 18-year member of the CPS, has been charged with kidnapping. Sgt. Mark Schwartz, a 16-year member of the Service, and Det. Paul Rubner, a 25-year member, has both been charged with kidnapping and assault.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave for seven days, at which time their status will be reviewed.

Acting Chief Sat Parhar said it’s clear the expectations of police officers are very high. He said the service would support the officers as they move through the judiciary process.

“I recognize the deep impact this will have on you and your loved ones. We must support the system we are bound to uphold,” he said.

Speaking to the employees of the CPS, Parhar said he wants them to know that the service’s commitment to accountability and transparency is bound first by the law.

“But also balanced by the understanding of the complex nature of policing, both past and present,” he said.

Parhar said that the public should know that CPS remains committed to leading a police service that Calgarians can count on.