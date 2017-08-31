Alberta opioid crisis 'emergency unlike anything seen before:' Associate minister

Survivors, families and harm reduction advocates will gather downtown Calgary today to put a human face to a growing crisis that's killed more than 241 Albertans in the first half of 2017.

Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne, who will join the crowd on the steps of city hall, called the opioid crisis "an emergency unlike anything seen before in Alberta."

“Today is an especially difficult day for the thousands of Alberta families grieving for a loved one lost to overdose and the thousands more who love someone who is struggling with substance use,” Payne said in a statement marking International Overdose Awareness Day.

She acknowledged it’s also a tough day for first responders, health care and community workers who witness and respond to overdoses on a daily basis.

The Alberta Foundation for Changing the Face of Addiction (AFCFA), who organized today’s event in Calgary, turned down the associate minister’s offer to give remarks because they wanted to respect Albertans who have been affected by the opioid crisis, according to a public statement on Facebook.

“International Overdose Awareness Day is not a time for government to deliver crafted and canned ‘key messages’ about what is being done,” the post reads in part.

The AFCFA admitted it’s an unusual move, but maintain the day is about supporting families and remembering those who have died “because of what is not being done.”

Payne said on Thursday she agrees “whole-heartedly” more must be done and said the province continues to expand harm reduction and treatment services for Albertans grappling with substance use.

“As long as we are losing Albertans to preventable overdoses, we have more to do,” Payne said.

According to the AFCFA, those with lived experience, families of those who have died from overdoses and front-line workers will speak at the IOAD event, held outside Calgary’s municipal building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s one of many similar events taking place across Canada, including one in Vancouver to remember the 922 British Columbians who died in that province in 2016 from illicit drug overdoses.



Mayor Naheed Nenshi is also expected to speak.