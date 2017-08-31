Calgary Distress Centre sees huge spike in teen calls

Since changing their hours to stay open later, the Calgary Distress Centre has seen a spike in teenagers calling in for guidance.

The teenage wing of the Distress Centre, called ConnecTeen, now keeps their text and online services open until 2 a.m., where previously they would shut down at 10 p.m. This has led to an 82 per cent increase in demand, compared to this time last year. Phone calls are actually down overall, while requests to chat online have increased by 78 percent and text messaging has increased 148 per cent.

And July and August are supposed to be the slow months.

“Our most frequent calls, the first one would be psychological distress, which really, can be stress about anything,” explained Mike Kroeze, ConnecTeen coordinator.

“Then we’re seeing friendships, relationships, mental health – especially around depression and anxiety – and then suicide and self-harm.”

Kroeze notes that among high school students, there's a stigma around reaching out to a professional or crisis line – that they’re somehow being weak by doing so. Since the rise of online and chat options, which offer total anonymity (unlike phone calls, where there’s a fear someone might recognize their voice), there has been a substantial rise in teens using these services.