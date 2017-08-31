Calgary man stuck in Houston gets to go home

When Hurricane Harvey cancelled Lee Raine’s flight last week, he knew he would be witnessing something much bigger than the 2013 flood in Calgary.

Raine, who lives in Calgary, was in Houston for a business trip and was supposed to leave on August 25, but the storm was expected to hit that night and Westjet said it wouldn’t be able to fly him and his colleagues out as planned.

Both Air Canada and WestJet cancelled flights as Hurricane Harvey rolled into Texas.

In one night, 49 inches of rain drenched the fourth-largest city in America, flooding hundreds of homes and clogging up freeways.

“It was like Niagara Falls coming out of the sky,” Raine told Metro from the airport as he waited for a long-overdue flight to Calgary on Thursday. “I’ve never seen water like that.”

The group was stuck in their hotel for a week while they waited for Westjet to resume service between Houston and Calgary.

“Some of us didn’t know each other before this trip, but we became really great friends,” he said. “Everybody said 'hey, we’re here, lets do what we can to enjoy ourselves and make the best of it.' We knew we were going to be there for a few days.”

He said the hotel quickly became an evacuation shelter for locals with flooded homes, even though there was a foot of water in the lobby and cars in its parking lot were almost completely submerged.

“(The rain) was just pelting down and these people are hauling all their stuff … and I’m thinking, this is going to disrupt their life in a huge way for a long time,” Raine said. “Our problems were really insignificant because we have homes to go back to, but they don’t."

Some of the hotel staff who were helping evacuees had lost their own homes.

“It was a huge display of human compassion in the middle of a disaster, everybody was up to the task of rescuing and looking after people,” Raine said. “We saw that in Calgary with our flood, for sure, except this is so much bigger.”

To pass the time, he said he watched a lot of TV. There wasn't much else to do.