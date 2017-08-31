Calgary shoeshine recalls kidney donation from longtime customer

Although Randy Haatvedt has no children of his own, he’s given life in another meaningful way: organ donation.

Haatvedt had known Pat Dardano for 20 years after becoming a regular customer at Dardano’s shoeshine business ‘Pat’s Place’ in downtown Calgary.

Through their hours of conversation the two became friends—although, after visiting Pat’s Place it’s clear all his customers feel this friendship with Dardano.

When Haatvedt learned in 2011 that Dardano’s kidney disease had worsened and he was headed towards dialysis and transplant, it got him thinking.

“I asked him if you had to be family to donate a kidney and he told me no, so I decided I’d look into it,” he said.

Haatvedt, who has O negative blood—the universal donor, wanted to do the tests to see if he could be a match for Dardano anonymously, not wanting to get his friends hopes up, but he learned that was not allowed.

After telling Dardano he intended to go through the transplant work-up process, Dardano was overwhelmed.

“He had tears in his eyes,” said Haatvedt. “It was a powerful moment.”

Haatvedt said although the two had no reason to know if he’d be a match for sure, they both felt positive that things would work out—and they did.

On July 11, 2012 Dardano was the successful recipient of a kidney transplant, thanks to the living organ donation of his friend.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Dardano, originally from Italy. “I tell everybody I gained a brother from Saskatchewan.”

Dardano and Haatvedt said since the surgery both of their lives have improved.

“For me, things are back to normal,” said Dardano.

As for Haatvedt, he feels a great sense of pride in having donated his kidney.

“In a way, I was able to give life,” he said. “That’s an amazing feeling.”

From September 8 to 10, Haatvedt will participate in the Kidney March 2017 through Kananaskis to Calgary.

Last year, the Kidney March raised nearly $8K, and over the last seven years it’s raised $5 million.

The march raises funds and awareness to support research and programs for people with Kidney disease, such as initiatives to boost organ donation and transplant rates.