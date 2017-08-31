City of Calgary opens Bowfort Road interchange

Calgary's newest interchange is open, making way for an easier trip to the mountains and better access to Canada Olympic Park.

On Thursday, the City of Calgary announced the opening of the new TransCanada Highway and Bowfort Road NW interchange. The $71.7 million investment took two years of construction and is now ready for the more than 60,000 vehicles that passed through the area every day.

"We're celebrating my four favourite words, on time, under budget," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. "This is a big deal, this project ... this was one of our key congestion points in our road network."

Nenshi said the new interchange will make life a lot better for people using the area roadways every day.

The project includes a new, six-lane roadway for TransCanada Highway beneath a new interchange bridge at Bowfort Road.

"As the MLA for Calgary Northwest I can honestly say I've spent a lot of time in traffic over the last few years on this stretch of road," said Sandra Jansen. "These roadway systems really are beneficial to so many people all over the city who have challenges accessing services in the area."

Jansen said the NDP provided nearly $43 million in municipal sustainability funding in support of the project.

During construction, utility improvements were made along Bowfort Road, 83 Street NW and Canada Olympic Drive, sidewalks and pathways were made safer and left turns in all directions were added.

The improvements are going to help Calgarians better access Canada Olympic Park, businesses in the area, new local communities, and upcoming developments as the city grows.