Dirty Laundry brings classic Hollywood to Calgary stage

Dirty Laundry is back for another season, and this time the characters are tackling the golden age of movies.

For the uninitiated, Dirty Laundry is a completely improvised soap opera that takes place at Lunchbox Theatre on Monday nights – and the story continues every week with the same characters and actors. Artistic director Carly McKee gave us the lowdown.

This season starts Sept. 18.

Q: Tell me about this season’s theme?

A: It’s Sunset Studios. We’re setting it in a 1942 fake Hollywood studio. We’re examining – in theory – the on screen and off-screen lives of the actors.

Because we working at Lunchbox, our set is dictated by what their set is. So, when I was picking this season, I thought, instead of working against that, how can we incorporate the changing set into what we’re doing? Because, sometimes it's very odd, like we have a football season and this is a beautiful front house of a neighbourhood suburb. So I thought, what changes, oh, a movie set. So as the set changes (for different plays at Lunchbox), the movie we’re working on changes.

We’re experimenting with sound effects and live music as well. We’ve never used live, pre-recorded sound effects before.

Q: What lessons did you learn from last season?

A: The thing is, no matter what the theme is, the work and intrigue of Dirty Laundry is not the theme, it’s the relationships. We did Monday Night Lights (last season) and had a football theme in the beginning, but we kind of got away from football, because it was more about what was happening with the people. Instead of breaking our brains on what cool, new theme we can come up with, it’s really like, what supports interesting relationships?

Q: Whether you watch from the beginning or jump into the middle of the season, why is Dirty Laundry worth checking out?

A: It’s pretty unique. The work you see at Dirty Laundry, in the world of improv and the world of theatre, is really unique. There’s nothing else like it in the city. There are no other longform shows that run the same characters all year.