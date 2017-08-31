Embattled Calgary MP Darshan Kang resigns from Liberal caucus

Calgary Skyview MP Darshan Kang has announced his resignation from the federal Liberal Caucus so he can focus on clearing his name.

“I have informed the Office of the Whip regarding my decision, and as such, I will offer no further comment on the matter," Kang said in a prepared statement released Thursday evening.

The embattled MP recently went on medical leave amid allegations that he repeatedly sexually harassed a young female staffer in his office — allegations he strenuously denies.

Kang had issued a statement Tuesday in which he maintained his innocence—​ just one day after the father of the alleged victim claimed Kang had bribed his daughter with $100K to stay quiet.

In his statement released early Thursday evening, Kang said he appreciated that Parliament has provided due process, as well as a fair and objective policy for resolving this matter.

“I also very much appreciate that I am being provided an opportunity to provide my perspective to the independent investigator," Kang's statement read.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke his silence on the matter saying he was relieved that the House of Commons now has a formal process in place to deal with allegations of harassment.

Under the new system, adopted in December 2014, an external investigator reviews the facts and interviews the complainant, the respondent and any witnesses before determining whether the complaint is partially or fully substantiated, not substantiated or frivolous.