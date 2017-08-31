Five highlights on the Calgary Greenway

The iconic 138-kilometre Rotary/Mattamy Greenway is about to cross the finish line after more than a decade of construction on the pathway system that encircles Calgary.



Pick the location closest to you to join in free celebrations from 12 – 3 p.m. this Saturday: South Glenmore Park/Variety Park, Mahogany Park, Cityscape Music Park or the Shouldice Park picnic area.

Metro compiled a list of five highlights – some have been around for a few years, some are under construction – on this unique network of pathways you won't want to miss.

JIM DAVIDSON BARK N' PLAY

This is an off-leash dog park like you’ve never seen before. Developed in 2013, it has two fenced-in training areas with obstacles like agility poles and sandpits. There’s even a water fountain just for your pet, in addition to a sweeping view of downtown Calgary. Find it at 52nd Street and Auburn Bay Drive SE.

GET FIT

There are a lot of ways to get fit on the Greenway, including visiting the Tourmaline Outdoor Family Fitness Park beside Angel’s Cafe in Bowness. The park has a variety of equipment to achieve your fitness goals, as well as a great view of the neighbouring Bow River. Or, check out the TransCanada Outdoor Fitness Park in Mahogany.

INTERPRETIVE WETLANDS



There are several wetland interpretive areas connected to the Greenway that aim to educate Calgarians about the watershed and endangered wildlife in the area. Metro photographer Jennifer Friesen captured this photo at the Greenway’s Interpretive Wetlands on Copperpond Boulevard SE.

DAVID RICHARDSON MEMORIAL DISC GOLF PARK

This tournament-grade 18 hole, par-66 course is currently under construction and expected to be finished October. The 27 acre space – perched on the corner of Country Hills Boulevard and Stoney Trail NW in Royal Vista – was designed in collaboration with members of Calgary’s frisbee-loving community.

MANMEET SINGH BHULLAR PARK