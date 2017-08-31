Nenshi, Treaty 7 chiefs make joint statement on Bowfort Towers public art

Calgary's Bowfort towers are still standing strong despite the amount of criticism the piece of art has received since it was unveiled.

Early Thursday morning, the Mayor Naheed Nenshi, along with members of Treaty 7, released a joint statement on the towers in order to quell some of the concerns the Indigenous community had with the work of art.

When half of the piece of art was unveiled, unfortunately the city gave the impression in their statements that it was inspired by indigenous culture.

But the artist, who is not indigenous, told Metro that the art was not Indigenous at all and that he had consulted a Blackfoot elder and others about the piece.

In the joint statement, the mayor suggests it was an accidental series of events that created outrage in the Indigenous community over the peace.

"This was never meant to be an Indigenous art work, nor inspired by Indigenous themes. This was not part of the request for proposals that was sent out by The City," read the statement.

"However, given the significance of the land, and following the guidelines of The City’s new Indigenous Policy, The City asked the artist (late in the design process) to seek the expertise of a Treaty 7 traditional knowledge keeper to advise on the project. This particular knowledge keeper."

There is also some controversy about the pieces resemblance to traditional burial scaffolding, which the statement said was not the artist's intent.