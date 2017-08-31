VIDEO: Calgary man frustrated with police complaint process following 2016 physical altercation

A Calgary man who had a physical altercation with a Calgary police officer in July 2016 is disappointed with the limitations in the Police Act for filing a complaint against an officer.

Jeff Buchan learned that despite having an interview recorded with the CPS Professional Standards Section, where he verbally made his complaint against an officer, a written complaint wasn't made within a year and Buchan said he’s now unable to file one.

Buchan claims that in 2016 a CPS case officer from a previous dispute with a former employer refused to file a complaint in that case, so he decided to file it himself at a station. Buchan attended the District 5 police station the next day, where the same officer was working the desk, again refusing Buchan's complaint.

"He told me he didn't believe my story, but I just wanted it investigated," Buchan said.

That confrontation escalated and resulted in Buchan's forceful removal from the station, captured on outside surveillance video.

“I went flying out and onto the ground, and my stuff flew everywhere,” he said, adding that both his face and arms were bleeding—which turned into bruising over the next few days.

After being tossed out of the station, the officer then begins arresting Buchan—and six more rush to his aide.

“I wasn’t fighting back, I was just on the ground with my hands in front of my face,” said Buchan.

Buchan said he was held at the station and told he was going to be charged. Charges were never laid against him.

The next day, Buchan attended the Calgary Police Service’s Professional Standards Section to file a complaint. There Buchan was interviewed about the incident, and the interview was recorded.

Buchan said he was told to send the officer at PSS his complaint in writing—which Buchan said he did—but neither Buchan or CPS have record of the written complaint.

In the meantime, Buchan accessed the video of the incident through FOIP.

After receiving access to the video in July of 2017, Buchan contacted PSS to see what the status of his complaint was. It was then that he was informed that he was 21 days past a year—and therefore his recorded interview had been destroyed, and he was no longer able to file his complaint due to Police Act legislation.

Buchan said he believes that police officers should be held to a higher standard and he’s disappointed there’s a time limit on filing a complaint.

“I’d like to see some disciplinary action taken against him, because if he does it once and nothing happens to him what’s stopping him from doing it again?” he said.

Buchan said was also told he could take the officer in question to small claims court, but Buchan said for him it was never about money.

“But I said this wasn’t about me suing anybody, my intention for the whole thing was to have this man reprimanded for what he did.”

The Calgary police said if Buchan is alleging criminal wrongdoing, there’s no statute of limitations and he’s still able to do that by contacting PSS.

Sharon Polsky, director of the Rocky Mountain Civil Liberties Association said—after viewing the video of the altercation—that although she has more questions than answers in relation to the incident, a few red flags were raised.

“There are some people in the community who feel frustrated and want the police do something—but it’s not a criminal matter—and they’ll go to the police and be turned away,” she said.

“Some people get very upset because they’re so frustrated.”

Despite that possibility, Polsky said it’s odd that the officer forcefully removed Buchan from the police station if he intended to arrest him.

“If he had done something inside the police station, they should have just arrested him there,” she said.

Further, Polsky questioned where the video footage from inside the station was.

Calgary police confirmed that there is no camera inside or at the front counter of the District 5 office.

“Mr. Buchan was given the only video that exist of his interaction,” CPS said.

According to the Alberta Government’s website, there are three ways to file a complaint against law enforcement.

The first is to go through the agency’s PSS process, and if they deem the actions of the officer to be reportable they will forward it to the director of law enforcement who can then ask the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) for further investigation.

If a citizen feels their complaint hasn’t been handled well by the agency, then the citizen can file a written complaint through their police commission, in this case the Calgary Police Commission.