Calgary man charged with sex assaults of two youths

Calgary police have arrested one man in relation to two separate sexual assaults of youths who were touched without consent in Fish Creek Park.

According to CPS at approximately 7 p.m., on June 11, a 16-year-old boy was riding his bike through Fish Creek Park near Evergreen.

He got off of his bike to take a break when an unknown man came up to him and began a conversation.

The man began asking inappropriate questions and then proceeded to sexually assault the teenager. The victim was able to get back on his bike and ride away to safety.

Two and a half weeks later, on June 29, around 6:50 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was riding his bike through Fish Creek Park close to the Marshall Springs exit when he was approached by an unknown man.

The man spoke with the teen and then sexually assault him. The victim was able to push the man away and ride to safety.