Garth Brooks says world tour hasn't stopped because 'the fans won't let it'

Garth Brooks said there is nowhere else in the world that knows country music like Calgary.

On Friday, the country music sensation held a press conference alongside his wife and opening act, Trisha Yearwood, to kick off their seven concert series as a part of their world tour.

Brooks said they keep coming back to Calgary because of the crowds.

"I can tell you what the crowds are like, they're stupid good—that's why we keep coming back," he said. "This is the place to play. They'll sing. They'll sing their faces off."

Brooks said when he's in Calgary, he knows two lines into the first song what kind of show it's going to be.

"And, it's always a guaranteed good time," he said.

The last time Brooks was in Calgary was five years ago, where he performed his 100th show in the city. Yearwood recalled playing at the Calgary Stampede in 1991 and again in Calgary in 2012.

"For me, this was the beginning of my career also, so the memory I have is being terrified," she said. "But what I remember most is the acceptance and the love and the good energy. That's something you never forget."

When asked if he thought the world series would go on for three years when he began, Brooks said he never anticipated it.

"Chicago started as one show and turned into 11. Calgary started as one show and turned into seven," he said. "It's the craziest thing. I guess you can always see if for someone else, but not for yourself."

Brooks said it's the fans that keep the tour alive.

"It hasn't stopped because the fans won't let it," he said.

Tickets for the shows in Calgary sold out in seconds and now tickets are selling for hundreds of dollars on resale sites— something Brooks isn't a fan of.