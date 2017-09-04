Arts advocates call on Calgary council candidates to close arts funding gap

Local arts advocacy group Creative Calgary is calling on councillors and council candidates to close the arts funding gap in the city.

They’ve started an emailing campaign, aimed at all the candidates, to help spread the message.

Calgary’s per capita arts operating grants fall short when compared to major cities like Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. According to Calgary Arts Development, an investment of $20 per capita could position Calgary as a national leader in the arts.

Creative Calgary is made up of arts officials and citizens, and with help from the Calgary Foundation, has raised $200,000 to advocate for the arts in the upcoming Calgary municipal election.

“The arts help build cities that can retain top-tier talent,” said Irfhan Rawji, Creative Calgary spokesperson and vice chair on the Glenbow Museum board of governors.

“As we think about the future of Calgary and the city we want to build, and the diverse economy we want to build, arts has a critical role to play and we want counsellors to recognize that.”

Former Denver Mayor Federico Pena visited Calgary this year to explain how Denver, when experience its own oil recession in the 1980s, poured resources into the arts to help recruit and retain talent in other sectors.

A week ago at Theatre Junction Grand, the mayoral candidates sat down for a debate about the arts – one that felt woefully shallow according to those in the industry.

Some, like David Lapp, said he was not sure throwing money at art programs would make things any better.

Others, like Andre Chabot and Naheed Nenshi, brought up the need to find a more sustainable way to finance the arts. Currently, Calgary a large amount of financing comes from Alberta corporations, but with the recent oil recession, that money has been drying up, leading to a financial crisis among arts organizations.

Mark Hopkins from Swallow a Bicycle told Metro that candidates didn't delve into the issues enough and were spreading some misinformation about the how the arts in Calgary works mechanically, and what role public art plays in giving local workers jobs, despite who the artist is and where they are from.

“From what I saw and heard, I think it’s incumbent on us as arts leaders, community leaders and business leaders to ensure that our political leaders have the same understanding that we do about the importance of this sector,” said Rawji. “Frankly, I think that debate highlighted that we have work to do.”

On Sept. 11, Creative Calgary will be attending the last regular council council meeting before the election to bring up important issues regarding the arts. They encourage members of the public to attend.