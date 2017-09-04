Provincial parks evacuated in southern Alberta due to wildfire risk

Hot and dry weather forced the province to evacuate several provincial parks on the final day of the Labour Day long weekend.

Shannon Philips, minister of environment and parks, said in a Facebook post late Sunday night that a full forest closure would take effect by 10 a.m. Monday in areas south of Willow Creek.

That forest closure was for zones 1, 2 and 3, according to Murray Langdon, executive director of communications for the ministry.

“Access is restricted except for a controlled permit system – that’s for residents in the area,” Langdon told Metro on Monday.

He said the province was warning campers throughout the weekend that closures were likely, or in some cases, pending.

“We had a high level of compliance, people were pleased to get the notification,” said Langdon.

Also in southern Alberta, much of Waterton Lakes National Park beyond the townsite was closed down due to wildfire threats, and a nearby fire just west of the provincial border.

The Crandell Campground was closed late Sunday as was all backcountry camping.

Anyone seeking more information on the closures is asked to consult the province’s website at www.albertaparks.ca and click on the advisories link.

Park closures due to extremely dry conditions on Monday included:

• Castle Wildland Provincial Park

• Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area

• Bob Creek Wildland and Black Creek Heritage Rangeland

• Beehive Natural Area

• Mount Livingstone Natural Area

• Livingstone Falls Provincial Recreation Area

• Honeymoon Creek Equestrian Camp

• Chain Lakes Reservoir (park remains open)

• Chinook Provincial Recreation Area

• Racehorse Creek Provincial Recreation Area