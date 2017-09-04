Stampeders win Labour Day Classic against Edmonton

News / Calgary

Calgary Stampeders Anthony Parker celebrates a first half touchdown against the Edmonton Eskimos during the Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Jerome Messam's two rushing touchdowns paced the Calgary Stampeders to a 39-18 win over Edmonton in their annual Labour Day game Monday.

Calgary (8-1-1) gained breathing room atop the CFL's West Division as Edmonton dropped into a tie for second with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7-3.

The Stampeders extended their win streak to six in a row this season and 15 consecutive at home dating back to 2015, while Edmonton lost a third straight game to a division rival.

The rematch is Saturday in Edmonton.

