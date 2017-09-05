News / Calgary

Calgary man wanted for hit-and-run turns himself in

Police described the assult as a domestic incident and have laid numerous assault charges

Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones, 28, turned himself into police on Monday evening.

Courtesy CPS

Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones, 28, turned himself into police on Monday evening.

A man wanted for a domesic hit-and-run has turned himself into police.

Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones, 28, surrendered to police at the CPS arrest processing section on Monday evening.

On Aug. 27, witnesses saw a pickup truck driving through the intersection of 194 Avenue and Chaparral Boulevard SE when a woman got out of the moving vehicle and fell into the street.

The driver drove over the woman, got out and tried to put her back in the truck.​

Police said citizens intervened to stop the man and called 911 – that's when he fled the scene.

They later issued a warrant for Hopkins-Jones' arrest in the matter.

He has been charged with one count each of assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer, as well as seven counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...