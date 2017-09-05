Calgary man wanted for hit-and-run turns himself in
Police described the assult as a domestic incident and have laid numerous assault charges
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man wanted for a domesic hit-and-run has turned himself into police.
Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones, 28, surrendered to police at the CPS arrest processing section on Monday evening.
On Aug. 27, witnesses saw a pickup truck driving through the intersection of 194 Avenue and Chaparral Boulevard SE when a woman got out of the moving vehicle and fell into the street.
The driver drove over the woman, got out and tried to put her back in the truck.
Police said citizens intervened to stop the man and called 911 – that's when he fled the scene.
They later issued a warrant for Hopkins-Jones' arrest in the matter.
He has been charged with one count each of assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer, as well as seven counts of failing to comply with a court order.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Hell no we won't mow': All-natural lawn sets off suburban showdown
-
'Huge green flash in the sky.' Video shows possible meteor landing in B.C.
-
Why this may be the last school year parents have to pack a peanut-free lunch
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this.' Aurora Cannabis weeding out global competition
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary