Calgary man wanted for hit-and-run turns himself in

A man wanted for a domesic hit-and-run has turned himself into police.

Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones, 28, surrendered to police at the CPS arrest processing section on Monday evening.

On Aug. 27, witnesses saw a pickup truck driving through the intersection of 194 Avenue and Chaparral Boulevard SE when a woman got out of the moving vehicle and fell into the street.

The driver drove over the woman, got out and tried to put her back in the truck.​

Police said citizens intervened to stop the man and called 911 – that's when he fled the scene.

They later issued a warrant for Hopkins-Jones' arrest in the matter.