Calgary police department sues company over body cameras for officers

CALGARY — The Calgary Police Service is looking for a new company to provide body cameras for its officers after filing a lawsuit over a previous contract.

The department tested body cameras in November 2012 through a pilot project before signing a contract worth about $753,000 with Safety Innovations LLC.

The CPS has since launched a statement of claim, alleging that technical issues with the equipment were compromising officer safety.

The CPS issued a request for new proposals Tuesday, and expects to choose a company by the end of January.

Deputy chief Bob Ritchie calls it "frustrating" that the process has taken as long as it has, but he says they're confident in going forward that "we have our research in place."