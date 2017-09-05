Calgary police looking for new body camera supplier

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is taking a second look at supplying its frontline officers with body cameras.

The force said in a news release Tuesday it's looking for a vendor to supply it with 250 body worn cameras (BWC).

The request for proposals (RFP), posted by the City of Calgary, closes in October and the vendor is expected to be chosen by the end of January 2018.

It’s not the first time CPS has tried to equip its officers with BWCs.

Technical issues led to a recall in 2016 of BWCs supplied to the service by Safety Innovations, Inc. and Safety Innovations LLC.

After months of negotiations, the City of Calgary terminated the contract in September 2016.

CPS has filed a statement of claim against the suppliers for the amount of $586,000, according to the release.

Additional details are expected to be announced by CPS later today.