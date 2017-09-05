Masters hoofin' it to Spruce Meadows for international competition

The 2017 ‘Masters’ tournament officially kicks off at Spruce Meadows on Wednesday.

Eight national federation teams will saddle up and compete for the BMO Nations’ Cup. Switzerland will defend its title against Belgium, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, the U.S. and – of course – Canada.

In the individual competitions, riders from around the globe, including Egypt, Portugal, Russia and Japan, will be flying down to show their show jumping skills.

Spruce Meadows vice president Ian Allison said that although the Masters has fewer riders than some of their other events, it’s really for the best of the best to compete.

And for Calgarians who have never ventured out to a show riding tournament before, they can expect a welcoming attitude.

“We have world class riders who are very approachable and love to chat about their sport and share stories,” said Allison.